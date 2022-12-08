Minister inaugurates 100MW solar project

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir Khan has said that 100MW Zhenfa solar project reflects the government’s resolve to increase production of cheaper and environment-friendly electricity. Per unit cost of electricity generated by the project is Rs9 and 100MW generation will replace imported fuel.

He expressed these views addressing inauguration ceremony of the 100MW solar project at Chobara area of Layyah district. He said that the project was started in 2015 and would save US$ 30 million in foreign exchange annually.

He said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, a policy has been adopted to generate electricity from cheaper sources and thousands of megawatts will be generated from solar power in different areas of the country. In future, all power generating plants in the country have been planned on local fuel.

Foreign exchange will be saved by reducing consumption of imported oil, furnace oil and coal. Recently, 110MW wind power project has started working at Jhampir and work at 880MW Sukhi Kinari Hydropower project in Kaghan area is also going on.

The government is working fast on eco-friendly and affordable power generation projects that will yield far-reaching results. He said that the Shanghai Electric Power Project of 1320MW would start production next month that will run on Thar coal and provide cheaper electricity.

The federal minister said that in order to check expensive rates, the government is trying to find cheaper resources that can generate electricity at a rate of Rs7 to Rs8 per unit for reducing burden on common man. In order to speed up development journey, local coal, water, wind and solar power generation projects are being promoted.

Managing Director Private Power Infrastructure Board (PPIB) Shahjahan Mirza, Managing Director National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) Engineer Dr. Abdul Jabbar Khan and Imran Shirazi of the Atlas Group also spoke on the occasion.

This is the biggest project in private sector and would help MEPCO the most by providing uninterrupted and better voltage electricity to agricultural tubewells. The MEPCO has recently completed 132kV transmission line in a short span of time to benefit from the project.

The project has also created over 100 jobs, out of which 60 per cent have gone to local people. More than 5,000 fruit trees have also been planted to improve environment in the area.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022