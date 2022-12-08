For parliamentarians, diplomats and officials: FIA asked to set up separate immigration counters at airports

ISLAMABAD: A National Assembly panel on Wednesday directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to establish separate immigration counters for parliamentarians, diplomats, and officials, at the international airports of the country.

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges meeting chaired by Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon took up various matters raised by the members.

On the question of privilege raised by MNA Ramesh Lal regarding not-responding the telephone calls of by Gohar, Inspector and Abdullah Sheikh, Director FIA, the committee directed that separate immigration counters should be established by the FIA for the parliamentarians/diplomats and officials at all the international airports in the country.

The committee directed that an inquiry should be conducted by the Director FIA, Karachi with a report to the committee within 15 days pertaining to this question of privilege.

The committee pended the question of privilege till its next meeting.

The committee directed for capacity building in the FIA. The committee also directed that in future such type of mishandling should not be repeated. The committee pended the question of privilege till its next meeting.

On the question of privilege raised by MNA Sardar Riaz Mehmood Khan Mazari against DPO, Rajanpur, DIG, Dera Ghazi Khan, RPO, Dera Ghazi Khan, DPO, Rahim Yar Khan, RPO, Bahawalpur, AIG (South Punjab), Chief Secretary Punjab, Additional Chief Secretary, Punjab (Home Department) and IGP Punjab, Lahore, regarding not handling the deteriorated law and order situation in District Rajanpur and District Rahim Yar Khan; the committee directed that Inter-Districts Operation should be started in Rahim Yar Khan and Rajanpur against the dacoits.

The committee also directed that Inter-Provincial Operation should also be started by Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan Police against the dacoits.

The committee also recommended that the arms logistic (requirement of police) should be fulfilled by the Ministry of Defence Production in this regard. The committee also recommended that the requirement of arms may immediately be fulfilled by the Minister for Defence Production. The committee pended the Question of Privilege till its next meeting. The committee also directed that the same recommendations should also be conveyed to the secretary Ministry of Interior.

On the question of privilege raised by MNA Ramesh Lal regarding not responding to the telephone calls by Ishaq Khoro, Director General, Sindh Building Control Authority, Local Govt Department, Sindh; the committee pended the question of privilege with the direction that Secretary, Local Government Department, Sindh should attend the next meeting of the committee in person along with Ishaq Khoro.

The committee also directed that action should be taken against Khoro as he has spoken a lie before the committee which comes under misconduct. The committee also directed that a show cause notice should be issued to him by the secretary, Local Government, Sindh.

On the question of privilege raised by Ramesh Lal regarding not-responding the telephone calls by Chaudhary Ejaz Asghar, Superintendent, Adyala Jail, Rawalpindi; the committee expressed its displeasure for not attending the meeting by Chaudhary Ejaz Ashgar.

The committee directed that secretary Home Department Punjab, additional secretary Home Department (Punjab), Malik Mubashir, IGP (Jails), DIG North (Prisons), Punjab and Superintendent Adyala Jail, Rawalpindi should attend the next meeting of the committee in person.

On the question of privilege raised by Qadir Khan Mandokhail regarding the withdrawal of his security by Maqsood Memon, DIG Security, and Syed Salman, SSP (Security-II), Karachi; the committee recommended that police is bound to provide security to the MNAs on their requests.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022