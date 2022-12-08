AGL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.41%)
Cotton spot rate unchanged amid modest trade

Published 08 Dec, 2022
LAHORE: The local cotton market on Wednesday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Naseem Usman also said that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 15,000 to Rs 17,500 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 14,500 to Rs 16,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 15,000 to Rs 17,000 per maund.

200 bales of Dherki were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund, 600 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 14,700 per maund, 200 bales of Khanewal were sold at Rs 16,000 per maund, 400 bales of Marrot were sold at Rs 16,000 to Rs 16,500 per maund, 400 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 16,000 to Rs 16,500 per maund, 400 bales of Mian Wali were sold at Rs 16,500 per maund, 600 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 15,500 to Rs 16,700 per maund and 200 bales of Ghazi Ghat were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 16,500 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 285 per kg.

