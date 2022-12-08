Steel sector: LCCI urges environment dept to stop action against furnaces

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has urged the Environment Department to immediately stop coercive measures against furnaces installed in the steel sector until standardised scrubbers are finalised.

President of LCCI Kashif Anwar while speaking to a delegation of the All Pakistan Small Steel Re-Rolling Association said that it is encouraging to know that the SIDB is planning to provide loan of up to Rs10 million to five sectors for the installation of scrubbers.

Before taking action against any business, Kashif Anwar said, the process to determine the standardized scrubbers should be finalized. Till the process is underway, he emphasized, shutting down factories should be stopped. He added that the industry especially steel re-rollers, which are already on the verge of closure, are suffering enormous financial losses.

He said the Industries, Commerce Investment & Skills Development Department has constituted a committee consisting of representatives of Government, Lahore Chamber and other chambers, members from academia to discuss the criteria of financial and technical assistance to industries for the installation of Emission Control System and directions conveyed by the Environment Protection Department for the Steel Mills, Steel Furnaces and other industries having boilers.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar also encouraged the business associations to coordinate the switch of furnaces and scrubbers. He also requested that the relevant associations inform their members to ensure compliance in order to prevent an EPD complaint.

Additionally, Kashif Anwar requested other government agencies to hold an awareness-raising event at LCCI regarding environmental and other issues.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022