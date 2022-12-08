AGL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.41%)
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (December 07, 2022). ====================================...
Recorder Report Published 08 Dec, 2022 05:58am
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (December 07, 2022).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 41,819.29
High:                      41,895.73
Low:                       41,539.94
Net Change:                   279.35
Volume (000):                 69,418
Value (000):               4,520,774
Makt Cap (000)         1,575,393,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,328.70
NET CH                     (+) 46.64
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,065.23
NET CH                     (+) 67.45
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,394.55
NET CH                     (+) 57.64
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,789.70
NET CH                     (+) 58.82
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,811.97
NET CH                     (+) 18.42
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,743.85
NET CH                     (+) 56.94
------------------------------------
As on:              07-December-2022
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

