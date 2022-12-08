KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (December 07, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,819.29 High: 41,895.73 Low: 41,539.94 Net Change: 279.35 Volume (000): 69,418 Value (000): 4,520,774 Makt Cap (000) 1,575,393,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,328.70 NET CH (+) 46.64 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,065.23 NET CH (+) 67.45 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,394.55 NET CH (+) 57.64 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,789.70 NET CH (+) 58.82 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,811.97 NET CH (+) 18.42 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,743.85 NET CH (+) 56.94 ------------------------------------ As on: 07-December-2022 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022