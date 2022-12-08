Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (December 07, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 41,819.29
High: 41,895.73
Low: 41,539.94
Net Change: 279.35
Volume (000): 69,418
Value (000): 4,520,774
Makt Cap (000) 1,575,393,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,328.70
NET CH (+) 46.64
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,065.23
NET CH (+) 67.45
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,394.55
NET CH (+) 57.64
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,789.70
NET CH (+) 58.82
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,811.97
NET CH (+) 18.42
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,743.85
NET CH (+) 56.94
------------------------------------
As on: 07-December-2022
====================================
