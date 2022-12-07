AGL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.41%)
ANL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
AVN 76.62 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.49%)
BOP 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
CNERGY 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.89%)
EFERT 81.32 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.27%)
EPCL 49.39 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.78%)
FCCL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.79%)
FFL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
FLYNG 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
FNEL 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.43%)
GGGL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
GGL 14.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.91%)
KEL 2.63 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.54%)
LOTCHEM 28.04 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.19%)
MLCF 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.91%)
OGDC 71.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.61%)
PAEL 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.92%)
PIBTL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.81%)
PRL 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.58%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (7.62%)
TELE 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.89%)
TPL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
TPLP 19.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.47%)
TREET 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.28%)
TRG 139.80 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (2.42%)
UNITY 16.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WAVES 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.84%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.45%)
BR100 4,186 Increased By 30.5 (0.73%)
BR30 15,467 Increased By 131.3 (0.86%)
KSE100 41,819 Increased By 279.4 (0.67%)
KSE30 15,448 Increased By 82.9 (0.54%)
Dec 07, 2022
TSX gains as Bank of Canada signals slowdown in rate hikes

Reuters Published 07 Dec, 2022 09:48pm
Canada’s main stock index climbed on Wednesday as investors shrugged off potential impact from a oversized rate hike by the Bank of Canada and digested commentary from the central bank hinting at an end to its monetary policy tightening.

At 10:32 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 102.39 points, or 0.51%, at 20,092.56.

The Bank of Canada hiked its benchmark overnight interest rate by 50 basis points to 4.25%, the highest level in almost 15 years, and signaled the tightening campaign was near an end.

The central bank, which has raised rates at a record pace of 400 basis points in nine months, cited still-strong growth and tight labor markets as the reason for the latest hike.

The benchmark index hit a session low immediately after the central bank’s decision before recouping losses.

“Above and beyond the rate hike itself, the bank also indicated that they’re going to consider whether future rate hikes are needed,” said Douglas Porter, chief economist, BMO Capital Markets.

“That’s seen as a signal that this might be the last rate hike.”

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metal miners, led gains in the index with a climb of 1%.

Energy stocks advanced 1% as oil prices rebounded.

Rate-sensitive technology stocks lost steam, dropping 0.3%.

The TSX has recovered sharply from its October closing low on hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve and other major central banks would temper their aggressive rate-hike stance.

