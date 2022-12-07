AGL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.41%)
ANL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
AVN 76.62 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.49%)
BOP 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
CNERGY 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.89%)
EFERT 81.32 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.27%)
EPCL 49.39 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.78%)
FCCL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.79%)
FFL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
FLYNG 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
FNEL 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.43%)
GGGL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
GGL 14.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.91%)
KEL 2.63 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.54%)
LOTCHEM 28.04 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.19%)
MLCF 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.91%)
OGDC 71.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.61%)
PAEL 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.92%)
PIBTL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.81%)
PRL 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.58%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (7.62%)
TELE 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.89%)
TPL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
TPLP 19.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.47%)
TREET 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.28%)
TRG 139.80 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (2.42%)
UNITY 16.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WAVES 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.84%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.45%)
BR100 4,186 Increased By 30.5 (0.73%)
BR30 15,467 Increased By 131.3 (0.86%)
KSE100 41,819 Increased By 279.4 (0.67%)
KSE30 15,448 Increased By 82.9 (0.54%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

UNGA adopts Pakistan-piloted resolution to bolster UN’s relief system

  • Pakistan submitted the resolution on behalf of the Group of 77 and China which has 134 members
BR Web Desk Published December 7, 2022 Updated December 7, 2022 06:33pm
Follow us

The United Nations General Assembly has adopted a resolution, submitted by Pakistan on behalf of the Group of 77 and China, to bolster the UN’s hard-pressed humanitarian system struggling to help people hit by increasing natural disasters and other crises around the world, Radio Pakistan reported on Wednesday.

Deputy Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN, Ambassador Aamir Khan introduced the draft.

Speaking on the occasion, he stressed the importance of assisting countries and people affected by natural disasters.

The 193-member Assembly recognized the relationship between emergency response, rehabilitation, and development, as well as the need to ensure a smooth transition between the three stages.

Pakistan is the current chairman of G77 and China, which now has 134 members and is the United Nations' biggest intergovernmental group of emerging countries.

UNGA Ambassador Aamir Khan

Comments

1000 characters

UNGA adopts Pakistan-piloted resolution to bolster UN’s relief system

Arshad Sharif murder case: Supreme Court orders formation of new JIT

Schools in Lahore to remain closed three days a week due to smog

Rupee registers marginal decline, settles at 224.16 against US dollar

ECP supports use of electronic voting machines: Chief Election Commissioner

China announces nationwide loosening of Covid restrictions

Business Confidence Score lowest in Pakistan since Covid: OICCI survey

Japan announces additional $38.9mn for flood victims

One killed as Bangladesh police fire at opposition rally

Oil falls close to 2022 lows on economic worries, easing supply fears

Read more stories