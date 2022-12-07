US lawmakers authorize $800 million more for Ukraine in defence bill

WASHINGTON: US lawmakers agreed to provide Ukraine at least $800 million in additional security assistance next year and to boost Taiwan with billions in aid over the next several years, according to an $858 billion defence policy bill unveiled on Tuesday.

The Fiscal 2023 National Defence Authorization Act, or NDAA, authorizes the additional spending for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, an increase of $500 million over President Joe Biden’s request earlier this year.

The bill also strengthens the Pacific Deterrence Initiative, with $11.5 billion in new investments.

And it authorizes the Taiwan Enhanced Resilience Act of 2022, legislation to increase security cooperation with Taiwan with up to $10 billion in spending over five years.