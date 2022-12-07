AGL 5.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
US lawmakers authorize $800 million more for Ukraine in defence bill

Reuters Published 07 Dec, 2022 11:01am
WASHINGTON: US lawmakers agreed to provide Ukraine at least $800 million in additional security assistance next year and to boost Taiwan with billions in aid over the next several years, according to an $858 billion defence policy bill unveiled on Tuesday.

The Fiscal 2023 National Defence Authorization Act, or NDAA, authorizes the additional spending for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, an increase of $500 million over President Joe Biden’s request earlier this year.

The bill also strengthens the Pacific Deterrence Initiative, with $11.5 billion in new investments.

US to release emergency aid for Ukraine energy infrastructure

And it authorizes the Taiwan Enhanced Resilience Act of 2022, legislation to increase security cooperation with Taiwan with up to $10 billion in spending over five years.

