China reports 25,321 new COVID cases for Dec 6 vs 28,062 a day earlier

SHANGHAI: China reported 25,321 new COVID-19 infections for Tuesday, of which 4,409 were symptomatic and 20,912 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said.

That is compared with 28,062 new cases for Monday – 5,046 symptomatic and 23,016 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

Excluding imported infections, China reported 25,115 new cases, of which 4,351 were symptomatic and 20,764 were asymptomatic, down from 27,847 a day earlier.

There were no deaths, unchanged from the previous day, keeping fatalities at 5,235.

As of Tuesday, mainland China had confirmed 349,938 cases with symptoms. Overall cases are dropping as authorities loosen curbs in varying degrees across the country, which could reflect less testing.

The capital, Beijing, reported 1,170 symptomatic and 2,804 asymptomatic cases, compared with 1,163 symptomatic and 3,503 asymptomatic cases the previous day, government data showed.

The financial hub of Shanghai reported 24 symptomatic cases and 454 asymptomatic cases, compared with 41 symptomatic cases and 536 asymptomatic cases a day before, its health authority reported.

Guangzhou, a city in the south of nearly 19 million people, reported 902 new locally transmitted symptomatic and 2,090 asymptomatic cases, compared with 1,109 symptomatic and 2,262 asymptomatic cases a day before, authorities said.

Chongqing reported 184 new symptomatic locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and 3,581 asymptomatic cases, compared with 460 symptomatic and 3,708 asymptomatic cases the previous day, authorities said.