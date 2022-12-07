AGL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.64%)
Centaurus Mall: traders protest against sealing

Recorder Report Published 07 Dec, 2022
ISLAMABAD: Traders community on Tuesday staged a protest demonstration against the sealing of Centaurus Mall by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and demanded to de-seal the mega commercial centre immediately.

A large number of traders including employees of different shops in the mall gathered at the main parking of the commercial centre and then blocked Jinnah Avenue for traffic. The protesters were holding placards inscribed with slogans “De-seal Centaurus Mall”, “Stop the killing of the smile of millions”, “Sealing of Centaurus is unacceptable” and “Do not snatch rights of traders”.

They demanded of the government to de-seal the mall immediately, otherwise, they would block the whole city.

Later, the CDA de-seal the mall after hours-long negotiation with representatives of traders’ organisation.

The CDA sealed Centaurus Mall the night before Tuesday over a lack of safety measures in the building. According to the CDA safety measures against fire, eruptions were not taken despite multiple notices.

All Pakistan Anjuman-i-Tajiran (APAT) President Ajmal Baloch said that sealing of the mall is an act of political revenge. “Livelihoods of several traders are associated with Centaurus Mall and its closure will deprive several employees of jobs,” he said.

