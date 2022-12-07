Bilawal to visit Indonesia, Singapore

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will pay official visits to Indonesia and Singapore from today (Wednesday) December 7-9, the Foreign Office said.

In Bali, Indonesia, the foreign minister will hold a bilateral meeting with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi. He will participate in two multilateral events: 15th Bali Democracy Forum; and International Conference on Afghan Women’s Education.

In the 15th Bali Democracy Forum, the foreign minister will underscore Pakistan’s commitment to democratic values and the importance of democracy in responding to modern-day challenges.

At the International Conference on Afghan Women’s Education, he will highlight Pakistan’s efforts for lasting peace and development in Afghanistan, including the importance of equal access to education for all segments of society.

In Singapore, the Foreign Minister will hold a meeting with Foreign Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan and call on President Halimah Yacob. A wide spectrum of bilateral relations will be discussed during these meetings, the Foreign Office further said in a statement.

“Foreign Minister’s visits to Indonesia and Singapore are a reflection of the high priority that Pakistan accords to its relations with ASEAN countries, and its commitment to further strengthen relations with Indonesia and Singapore in all areas of mutual interest,” it added.

