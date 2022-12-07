Visit to Tirah Valley: COAS lauds morale of troops

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir Tuesday visited Tirah Valley, Khyber District, said a statement released by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

COAS spent the day with forward troops deployed along Pakistan - Afghanistan Border. He was briefed by the field commander about operational preparedness and border control measures in place as part of the Western Borders Management Regime.

While interacting with officers and men, COAS praised them for their high morale and operational readiness in the line of duty.

COAS said that State’s writ had been established due to innumerable sacrifices by tribal people and security forces.

“Our fight against terrorism will continue with the support of the nation till we achieve enduring peace and stability,” COAS reiterated.

COAS said “the defence of the motherland will be ensured at all costs and there won’t be any space for peace spoilers.”

“No one will be allowed to disrupt the hard-earned gains of the war against terror made thus far,” COAS concluded.