AGL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.64%)
ANL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
AVN 76.16 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.42%)
BOP 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.89%)
EFERT 81.21 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
EPCL 49.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.66%)
FCCL 12.69 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.28%)
FFL 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
FLYNG 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
FNEL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
GGGL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
GGL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.33%)
HUMNL 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.79%)
KEL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.36%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.82%)
MLCF 23.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.59%)
OGDC 71.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.27%)
PAEL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.93%)
PIBTL 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.87%)
TELE 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
TPL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
TPLP 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.53%)
TREET 20.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
TRG 136.92 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.76%)
UNITY 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.66%)
WAVES 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.36%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 4,155 Increased By 0.1 (0%)
BR30 15,335 Increased By 46.6 (0.3%)
KSE100 41,540 Decreased By -72.7 (-0.17%)
KSE30 15,365 Increased By 5 (0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Visit to Tirah Valley: COAS lauds morale of troops

NNI Published 07 Dec, 2022 05:54am
Follow us

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir Tuesday visited Tirah Valley, Khyber District, said a statement released by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

COAS spent the day with forward troops deployed along Pakistan - Afghanistan Border. He was briefed by the field commander about operational preparedness and border control measures in place as part of the Western Borders Management Regime.

While interacting with officers and men, COAS praised them for their high morale and operational readiness in the line of duty.

COAS said that State’s writ had been established due to innumerable sacrifices by tribal people and security forces.

“Our fight against terrorism will continue with the support of the nation till we achieve enduring peace and stability,” COAS reiterated.

COAS said “the defence of the motherland will be ensured at all costs and there won’t be any space for peace spoilers.”

“No one will be allowed to disrupt the hard-earned gains of the war against terror made thus far,” COAS concluded.

COAS ISPR Pakistan Army Tirah Valley of Khyber District COAS Gen Syed Asim Munir

Comments

1000 characters

Visit to Tirah Valley: COAS lauds morale of troops

Oil from Russia: Musadik says there will be no US sanctions

Poor countries’ debt servicing costliest: World Bank

Oil prices slump to pre-Ukraine crisis levels

Anchorperson’s murder: SC directs govt to register FIR

Rs38bn additional taxation measures: Tax Laws (Amend) Ord may be extended for another 120 days

‘Funding’ major challenge to achieve SDGs, says Aisha Pasha

Vegetables: 400 containers stuck at seaport: PFVA

‘NROs given to crooked families’ accounted for mammoth debt: Imran Khan

FIR lodged by Islamabad police

NTDC’s acting chief likely to be confirmed as MD

Read more stories