AGL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.64%)
ANL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
AVN 76.16 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.42%)
BOP 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.89%)
EFERT 81.21 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
EPCL 49.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.66%)
FCCL 12.69 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.28%)
FFL 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
FLYNG 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
FNEL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
GGGL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
GGL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.33%)
HUMNL 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.79%)
KEL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.36%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.82%)
MLCF 23.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.59%)
OGDC 71.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.27%)
PAEL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.93%)
PIBTL 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.87%)
TELE 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
TPL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
TPLP 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.53%)
TREET 20.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
TRG 136.92 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.76%)
UNITY 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.66%)
WAVES 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.36%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 4,155 Increased By 0.1 (0%)
BR30 15,335 Increased By 46.6 (0.3%)
KSE100 41,540 Decreased By -72.7 (-0.17%)
KSE30 15,365 Increased By 5 (0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Democracy, free media reinforce each other: PM

Zaheer Abbasi Published 07 Dec, 2022 05:54am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that democracy and media freedom reinforce each other and go hand in hand, adding that free media is an important pillar of any democratic system.

Addressing the Safety Journalist Forum, here on Tuesday, the prime minister said that despite the chequered history, Pakistan has and will always be a democracy. He said, of course, there have been stints where there was a military dictatorship but the country returned to democracy and let’s pray that this nascent democracy becomes stronger by the day.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said that freedom of expression in this country has been very close to the heart of civil society, journalists, print and electronic media, as well as, other important segments of the society. He said that the journalist safety commission, no doubt, has faced difficult circumstances. Journalists have contributed in a very big way to safeguard their rights and freedom of expression.

He said that the recent killing of well-known journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya is very sad. He said he spoke to the president of Kenya himself and the foreign minister also contacted the relevant authorities of Kenya and others. He said he spoke to other agencies to bring his body back to Pakistan.

The prime minister said that he had written a letter to the chief justice of Pakistan to form a commission regarding the murder of Arshad Sharif.

He said that on this occasion, he acknowledges that the Pakistan Journalists Safety Coalition is to promote the safety, security and protection of journalists in the line of duty. This day marks 10 years of the UN Action Plan.

The premier said that the 1973 Constitution was the result of the consensus of the country’s political leadership and despite their differences and internal problems, they came together for one important objective and made a constitution which is still strength for the federation of Pakistan and it is the power that even earthquakes and floods cannot disturb.

He said that the principle of freedom of expression and freedom of information is a vital pillar of any democratic system and my government strongly believes that these freedoms and rights are important for the development of democracy. “We are committed to supporting all efforts that promote and uphold these enlightened principles,” Shehbaz said.

The prime minister said that in 2013, Pakistan was included in the list as a pilot country for the implementation of the United Nations Action Plan for the Protection of Journalists and the then Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif fully supported this initiative.

PM Shehbaz stated that Pakistan has become the first country in Asia to pass legislation related to the protection of journalists from the Sindh Assembly and his party and the coalition government wants the same in Balochistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and Punjab. Last year, the Parliament of Pakistan passed the Protection of Journalists and Media Profession Act after consultation with all stakeholders and this law was unanimously approved by the Parliament, he added.

He said that he acknowledges that journalists are still facing various challenges in fulfilling their responsibilities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shehbaz Sharif democracy Media PM Shehbaz Sharif media freedom Safety Journalist Forum

Comments

1000 characters

Democracy, free media reinforce each other: PM

Oil from Russia: Musadik says there will be no US sanctions

Poor countries’ debt servicing costliest: World Bank

Oil prices slump to pre-Ukraine crisis levels

Anchorperson’s murder: SC directs govt to register FIR

Rs38bn additional taxation measures: Tax Laws (Amend) Ord may be extended for another 120 days

‘Funding’ major challenge to achieve SDGs, says Aisha Pasha

Vegetables: 400 containers stuck at seaport: PFVA

‘NROs given to crooked families’ accounted for mammoth debt: Imran Khan

FIR lodged by Islamabad police

NTDC’s acting chief likely to be confirmed as MD

Read more stories