Modest trading activity on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Tuesday remained steady and the trading volume remained low. Naseem Usman said...
Published 07 Dec, 2022 05:54am
LAHORE: The local cotton market on Tuesday remained steady and the trading volume remained low. Naseem Usman said that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 14,000 to Rs 16,500 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 14,500 to Rs 16,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 15,000 to Rs 17,000 per maund.

800 bales of Rohri, 200 bales of Saleh Pat were sold at Rs 14,800 per maund, 2000 bales of Mian Wali were sold at Rs 16,500 per maund and 800 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 16,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 16,500 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 285 per kg.

