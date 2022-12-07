AGL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.64%)
Thatta water supply scam: AC adjourns hearing of case against Zardari, others

Recorder Report Published 07 Dec, 2022 05:54am
ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of the Thatta water supply case against former president Asif Ali Zardari and others till January 9 without proceedings as the tenure of Accountability Court-II judge Muhammad Azam Khan had ended.

The tenure of Accountability Court-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan expired on October 27 and so far the new judge has not been appointed. Accountability Court-II judge Muhammad Azam Khan during his tenure heard the Thatta water supply case.

The anti-graft body nominated Zardari, Ejaz Ahmed Khan, and 12 other suspects in the supplementary filed in connection with the Thatta water supply scam.

The bureau had not nominated Zardari in interim reference.

In the interim reference, the bureau has nominated 13 accused including Ejaz Ahmed Khan, former secretary Special Initiative Department of Sindh; Hassan Memon, project director/ chairman of the procurement committee for the water supply scheme, Thatta, members of the committee namely, Ali Akbar Abro, Aijaz Ahmed Memon, Athar Nawaz Durrani, Abdul Haleem Memon, Mohammad Farrukh Khan, Mohammad Ramzan, Mohammad Siddiq Sulemani, and Zeeshan Hasan Yousaf, a private contractor Harish, CEO Omni Group Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed, and Manahil Majeed.

