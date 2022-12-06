AGL 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2%)
ANL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.19%)
AVN 75.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.84%)
BOP 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.33%)
EFERT 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.11%)
EPCL 49.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.64%)
FCCL 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
FFL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
FLYNG 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
FNEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.08%)
GGGL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
GGL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.4%)
HUMNL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.33%)
KEL 2.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.18%)
LOTCHEM 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.18%)
MLCF 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.05%)
OGDC 70.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.03%)
PAEL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.84%)
PRL 15.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.02%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.8%)
TELE 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
TPL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.14%)
TPLP 18.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.37%)
TREET 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.57%)
TRG 135.46 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.68%)
UNITY 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
WAVES 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.15%)
WTL 1.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,126 Decreased By -29.1 (-0.7%)
BR30 15,206 Decreased By -83 (-0.54%)
KSE100 41,321 Decreased By -291.7 (-0.7%)
KSE30 15,280 Decreased By -80.4 (-0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Injured Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf out of England series

AFP Published 06 Dec, 2022 12:17pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf has been ruled out of the rest of the Test series against England with a thigh injury, the team’s management said Tuesday.

The 29-year-old, who made his debut in the opening Test in Rawalpindi, stepped on the ball while fielding on the first day.

“A grade II strain in the right quad has ruled Rauf out of the Test series against England,” the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement.

Scans and a subsequent assessment concluded Rauf needs time off for rehabilitation, it added.

Rauf bowled 13 overs taking 1-78 in England’s first innings, but was unable to bowl in the second. He batted with discomfort in both innings.

England won the first Test by 74 runs on Monday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Stoked: England skipper hails ‘special’ win in Pakistan

Pakistan have yet to name a replacement for Rauf, but have a 17-man squad to choose from for the second Test starting in Multan on Friday.

Rauf’s absence is a further blow to a Pakistan side already missing spearhead pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi through knee injury.

Aldo read

Haris Rauf Pakistan Cricket Board PAKISTAN VS ENGLAND TEST SERIES

Comments

1000 characters

Injured Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf out of England series

Afghan suppliers: Coal importers making ‘informal’ payments

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Unity Foods to invest nearly Rs2bn in Sunridge Foods subsidiary

Goldman Sachs on hunt for bargain crypto firms after FTX fiasco

Roadside bomb kills seven in Afghanistan’s Mazar-i-Sharif

Oil prices climb after Russian crude sanctions kick in

Govt debt stocks hit historic high of Rs50.152trn

PM brings the economics of hydropower under govt focus

KP asks Wapda to pay Rs21bn

Petrol, diesel and LNG at discounted rates: Russian ministers due next month

Read more stories