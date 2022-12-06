AGL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.82%)
ANL 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
AVN 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.45%)
BOP 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
EFERT 81.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.17%)
EPCL 49.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.4%)
FCCL 12.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
FLYNG 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
FNEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.65%)
GGGL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
GGL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.97%)
KEL 2.59 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.97%)
LOTCHEM 27.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
MLCF 23.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
OGDC 71.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.75%)
PAEL 15.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 4.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
PRL 15.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.52%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.87%)
TELE 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
TPL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 18.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.37%)
TREET 20.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2%)
TRG 134.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
UNITY 16.76 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.78%)
WAVES 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.75%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 4,144 Decreased By -11 (-0.27%)
BR30 15,241 Decreased By -47.5 (-0.31%)
KSE100 41,535 Decreased By -77.8 (-0.19%)
KSE30 15,339 Decreased By -21.5 (-0.14%)
Palm oil may revisit Nov. 21 low of 3,787 ringgit

Reuters Published 06 Dec, 2022 10:46am
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters
SINGAPORE: Palm oil is poised to break a trendline and revisit its Nov. 21 low of 3,787 ringgit a tonne. The brief bounce triggered by the trendline has been almost reversed. The reversal confirms a continuation of the downtrend from 4,300 ringgit.

The trend is riding on a wave c, the third wave of a three-wave cycle from 4,497 ringgit.

This wave is capable of travelling into 3,590-3,861 ringgit range.

An extension of the bounce could be limited to a resistance zone of 4,029-4,058 ringgit.

On the daily chart, the consolidation within a narrow range of 3,891-4,070 ringgit is ending, following the appearance of a black candlestick on Monday.

The right shoulder of an inverted head-and-shoulders is extending towards a range of 3,522-3,647 ringgit, assuming that these shoulders are roughly symmetrical.

Palm oil may drop into 3,837-3,891 ringgit range

A break above 4,070 ringgit may lead to a gain into 4,331 ringgit.

Palm Oil

