Dec 06, 2022
Business & Finance

KCCI appoints chairmen of sub-committees, committees

N H Zuberi Published 06 Dec, 2022 07:17am
KARACHI: The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has appointed chairmen of 18 sub-committees and three special committees for the year 2022-23.

Chairman Businessmen Group & former President KCCI Zubair Motiwala, Vice Chairmen BMG Tahir Khaliq, Haroon Farooki, Anjum Nisar, Jawed Bilwani, General Secretary BMG AQ Khalil, President KCCI Mohammed Tariq Yousuf, Senior Vice President KCCI Touseef Ahmed and Vice President KCCI Mohammad Haris Agar, while congratulating the newly appointed chairmen of all sub-committees, extended full support and cooperation to their chairmen.

These committees have been formed to facilitate the business and industrial community of Karachi.

They hoped that the newly appointed chairmen will try their best to effectively resolve the genuine issues being confronted by the business and industrial community and utilize all available resources to further improve the image of Karachi Chamber.

According to details, GST & SRB Sub-Committee will be headed by Shoaib Ahmed Faridi, Federal Taxation Sub-Committee by Abu Bakar Shamsi, Exports/ Special Economic Zones Sub-Committee by Junaid ur Rehman, Customs & Valuation Sub-Committee by Muhammad Arif; Import, Anti-Smuggling, Quarantine & Certifications Sub-Committee by Shaikh Muhammad Waseem, Industry & Environment Sub-Committee by Kashif Shaikh, Banking & Insurance Sub-Committee by Asim Ajaz, Fairs, Exhibitions & Trade Delegations Sub-Committee by Altaf Ghaffar; Law & Order Sub-Committee by Haji Asif, Communication Sub-Committee by Nasir Riaz, Diplomatic Missions & Embassies Liaison Sub-Committee by Zia ul Arfeen, Public Sector Utilities, Power & Gas Sub-Committee by Muhammad Aamir Churra; Provincial & Local Taxes Sub-Committee by Tariq Ikram, Maritime Affairs Sub-Committee by Iftikhar Ahmed Sheikh, Health & Education Sub-Committee by Farhan Ashrafi, WTO, IPR, FTA & Regional Trade Sub-Committee by Shamim Ahmed, Women Entrepreneurs Sub-Committee by Durre Shahwar Nisar and Housing & Real Estate Sub-Committee by Asif Younus.

Moreover, Special Committee for International/ Legal Affairs & Implement MoUs/ ICC/ WCF will be led by Junaid Esmail Makda, Special Committee for My Karachi Exhibition by Muhammad Idrees and Special Committee for Small Traders by Abdul Majid Memon.

