Govt notifies transfer of two officers

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Monday notified the transfers and postings of two officers. According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Qutubuddin, a BS-19 officer of the Secretariat Group, presently posted as Deputy Secretary of the Petroleum Division, is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Waqar Paris Shah, a BS-19 officer of Pakistan Audit and Accounts Service, currently posted as Director (Establishment), AGP Office, Islamabad, is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary, Finance Division, Islamabad, on a deputation basis, on standard terms and conditions, for three years with immediate effect and until further orders.

