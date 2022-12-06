‘Informal’ govt-PTI talks underway: Fawad

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry has revealed that they were holding ‘informal’ talks with the federal government and trying to convey to them about the gravity of situation in the country.

Addressing media here on Monday, the former federal minister said that the government was becoming irrelevant due to economic meltdown. He feared that the incumbent rulers might flee the country as the economy has gone beyond their control, and thus leaving a power vacuum in the country. “We have told the government that without elections we cannot bring stability in the country,” he added.

“The biggest challenge for Pakistan is the economy; the country’s foreign exchange reserves have reduced to US $7 billion. Hence, immediate general elections are the only way to bring stability in the country,” he added.

He said they want to move towards general elections to avoid extra-constitutional steps. He also observed that the Constitution does not permit an extension in the period of the caretaker government and any suggestion in this connection will be rejected by their party. “The country should be run as per the Constitution,” he added.

He also stressed for stopping violations of human rights in Pakistan, adding that the PTI’s concerns on the matter should be removed. “We want to reduce bitterness with the institutions and we were working on it; “however, some elements were trying to create hostility between the PTI and institutions”.

He also said that they had heard that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was initiating proceedings to disqualify PTI Chairman Imran Khan, but the political scene of Pakistan was incomplete without him.

He told media that he had a detailed meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and PML-Q senior leader Moonis Elahi, in which the latter assured him (Fawad) that delay in the dissolution of assemblies will not pose a problem. He said the CM will stand by the PTI Chairman’s decision. “The PML-Q was our ally and it will remain an ally; every political party has its own point of view. Moreover, the members of the PTI legislators from Lahore have been called for consultation,” he added.

