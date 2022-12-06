AGL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.79%)
EFU Life partners with Hefazat Technologies

06 Dec, 2022
KARACHI: EFU Life, a leading life insurance company in Pakistan and Hefazat Technologies, a promising Insurtech have joined hands to increase the digital insurance penetration in Pakistan.

To start with, Hefazat Tech will be able to distribute income continuation plans to other businesses which will then reach out to its customers with this unique and value-added offering. Later both organisations plan to onboard more exciting products according to the needs and risk appetite of the customers.

The signing ceremony was held at EFU Life House, Head Office on 22nd Nov ‘22 and was attended by Ali Rehman (Director – Hefazat Tech) and Nilofer Sohail (Head of Channel Strategy & Execution EFU Life) along with other representatives from both the organizations.

