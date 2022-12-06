AGL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.79%)
KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Monday (December 05, 2022).

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 03-12-2022
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        16,500        235        16,735        16,735          NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS           17,683        252        17,935        17,935          NIL
===========================================================================

