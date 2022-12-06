AGL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.79%)
ANL 8.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.15%)
AVN 75.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.48%)
BOP 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
CNERGY 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.01%)
EFERT 81.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.16%)
EPCL 49.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.18%)
FCCL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.94%)
FFL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.16%)
FLYNG 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.24%)
FNEL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.73%)
GGGL 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.07%)
GGL 14.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.6%)
HUMNL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.59%)
KEL 2.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.38%)
LOTCHEM 27.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.34%)
MLCF 23.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-4.09%)
OGDC 71.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.2%)
PAEL 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
PIBTL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.21%)
PRL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.47%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.8%)
TELE 8.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.04%)
TPL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.9%)
TPLP 18.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.09%)
TREET 21.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-3.09%)
TRG 134.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-1.49%)
UNITY 16.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.64%)
WAVES 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.56%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.55%)
BR100 4,155 Decreased By -70.3 (-1.66%)
BR30 15,289 Decreased By -229.2 (-1.48%)
KSE100 41,613 Decreased By -537.4 (-1.28%)
KSE30 15,360 Decreased By -228.1 (-1.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Miners lift FTSE 100 after easing of Covid curbs in China

Reuters Published 06 Dec, 2022 05:58am
Follow us

LONDON: UK’s commodity-heavy FTSE 100 closed higher on Monday, with miners leading the gains following an easing of China’s Covid-19 restrictions, although worries about a slowing European economy weighed on the broader markets.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 edged up 0.2%, with industrial miners climbing 1.1% on a boost from higher metal prices after the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in top metals consumer China.

“There’s been a little bit of optimism on the reopening narrative out of China, and there is also news that China might downgrade its alert level for COVID. So that’s been lifting markets,” said Giles Coghlan, chief market analyst at HYCM.

However, the broader European markets came under pressure after data showed euro zone business activity declined for a fifth month in November, suggesting the economy was sliding into a mild recession.

Meanwhile, Britain’s services sector shrank slightly for a second month running in November as cost-of-living pressures for households and businesses’ uncertainty about the economic outlook squeezed demand.

The domestically focussed midcap FTSE 250 slipped 0.2%, with real estate company Savills Plc dropping 9.4% to the bottom of the index after Peel Hunt downgraded the stock.

Both FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes have recovered sharply from October lows on expectations that the Federal Reserve will shift to smaller rate hikes amid signs of a cooling US economy.

The Bank of England is also widely expected to make a 50-basis point rate hike next week.

Among other stocks, Cineworld Group gained 2.0% after its lenders held talks on breaking up the bankrupt cinema chain and selling its eastern Europe operations, as per a Bloomberg report.

FTSE 100 FTSE FTSE 250

Comments

1000 characters

Miners lift FTSE 100 after easing of Covid curbs in China

Stocks fall on noisy IMF humdrum

KP asks Wapda to pay Rs21bn

Afghan suppliers: Coal importers making ‘informal’ payments

Govt debt stocks hit historic high of Rs50.152trn

Petrol, diesel and LNG at discounted rates: Russian ministers due next month

Revolving fund account for CPEC IPPs approved: ECC allows import of 0.583MTs of wheat

Payables/receivables: Govt offered to seek resolution of dispute thru ICA, KE CEO tells Senate panel

Auditors’ appointment: SECP decides to take risk-based approach

New estimates place flood losses at $46bn

Afghanistan arrests ‘foreign IS member’ for embassy attack

Read more stories