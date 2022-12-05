PTI engaged in 'informal talks' with govt, says Fawad

Former information minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry said on Monday that a line of communication between PTI and the federal government has remained open with informal talks over the schedule of general elections taking place, Aaj News reported.

Speaking to media persons in Lahore after meeting with the leadership of PML-Q, including Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi and his son Moonis Elahi, Fawad Chaudhry said PTI and PML-Q were allies in the past and will remain so in the future.

He said he was given assurance that the decision on the dissolution of assemblies will be taken as per the directives of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

“In the meeting, Moonis assured me that any delay in dissolving the Punjab Assembly was not an issue and the decision would be taken according to Imran Khan’s wishes."

Fawad mentioned that the party would hold further consultation with lawmakers of the Punjab Assembly with regard to the timing of the assembly dissolution.

Parvez Elahi repeatedly said last week that he owes his chief ministership in Punjab to Imran Khan and that he was prepared to dissolve the Punjab Assembly at a moment’s notice.

During the presser, Fawad reiterated the need for early elections, citing the state of the country’s low foreign exchange reserves.

He also talked about reducing tensions with state institutions, while blaming ‘certain elements’ for increasing the bitterness.

“The PTI leadership wants to reduce tensions with the judiciary and the military establishment, but some elements, including the federal government, are trying to increase bitterness with continuous human rights violations, citing the cases of Senator Azam Khan Swati and Shahbaz Gill."