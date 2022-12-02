AGL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.11%)
ANL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
AVN 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-2.62%)
BOP 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.49%)
EFERT 81.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.4%)
EPCL 50.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.63%)
FCCL 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.64%)
FFL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
FLYNG 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
FNEL 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
GGGL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.12%)
GGL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-8.38%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.39%)
KEL 2.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.13%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.55%)
MLCF 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.43%)
OGDC 72.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
PAEL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PIBTL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.17%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
TELE 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.45%)
TPL 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
TPLP 18.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.79%)
TREET 21.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.45%)
TRG 136.71 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-3.15%)
UNITY 16.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.82%)
WAVES 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,225 Decreased By -29.6 (-0.7%)
BR30 15,518 Decreased By -214.7 (-1.36%)
KSE100 42,150 Decreased By -243.4 (-0.57%)
KSE30 15,588 Decreased By -75.7 (-0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI faces no threat from PPP, PML-N in Islamabad LG polls: Fawad

BR Web Desk Published December 2, 2022 Updated December 2, 2022 06:54pm
Follow us

Former federal minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry said on Friday that the PTI is not competing against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in Islamabad local bodies elections but with independent candidates, Aaj News reported.

Addressing the media in Lahore, Fawad said both parties are running away from elections because their politics is over.

“In the local bodies’ elections of Islamabad, where 101 Union Councils Panels will be elected, the PML-N could only field candidates in 30 constituencies, while the PPP did not field a single panel,” Fawad said, adding that the competition in a majority of constituencies is between PTI and independent candidates.

The LG polls are scheduled for December 31 in the federal capital.

Speaking about the dissolution of assemblies, Fawad said in a meeting today, the lawmakers of the Punjab assembly reposed their confidence in Imran Khan’s leadership and gave the mandate to dissolve the assemblies to the PTI chief.

“Today, Imran Khan gave a chance to the federal government to sit with us and work out a framework for the early elections across the country,” Fawad said.

He added that if the government doesn’t want elections in 34 percent of their seats, the PTI will dissolve assemblies and have by-elections in 66 percent of the seats (of KP and Punjab assemblies).

Earlier, in a tweet, Fawad criticised the “vindictive politics” of the government, saying that the transfer of Senator Azam Swati to Quetta is another stain on the human rights record of the courts of Pakistan. He said a 75-year-old senator and lawyer is being disrespected.

The former minister further said that the courts are in the lead in further tarnishing the history of Pakistan, who knows when the judges will realize how important responsibilities Allah has bestowed on them?

Fawad Chaudhry PTI

Comments

1000 characters

PTI faces no threat from PPP, PML-N in Islamabad LG polls: Fawad

Rupee remains unchanged against US dollar

Giving the govt a chance, sit with us and call elections: Imran Khan

Oil ticks up ahead of OPEC+ meeting, EU Russian oil ban

PM Shehbaz condemns assassination attempt on Pakistani envoy in Kabul

OMCs take a hit as petroleum sales drop in Pakistan

India to continue buying Russian oil: ministry source

Imran Khan says Senator Azam Swati treated in 'vengeful manner'

Qurat ul Ain Fatima appointed new ECP spokesperson

OPEC set to stick or cut more amid plan to cap Russian oil price

Shafique and Haq give Pakistan solid start after England’s 657

Read more stories