Pakistan

Won't hesitate for a minute if asked to dissolve Punjab Assembly: Elahi

BR Web Desk Published November 27, 2022
Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi said on Sunday that he owes the provincial government to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, and would oblige his instructions to dissolve the assembly.

His comment comes a day after Imran Khan said he plans to “quit the corrupt system and leave all the assembles”.

Elahi, who made government in Punjab in July with the support of PTI, said in a video message that he was "a man of principle" and would not resist Imran Khan's call for the dissolution of assemblies.

“Imran Khan posed his trust in us. So, whenever Imran tells me to dissolve the assemblies, I won’t even wait half a minute,” Elahi said, adding that “PM Shehbaz Sharif’s 27km-long [federal] government won’t even last for 27 hours” following the move.

The Punjab chief minister said that “the sea of applause from the people is proof of Imran Khan’s popularity.”

He said the PTI chief’s political strategy had entered a decisive round in the Rawalpindi rally and that chaos will ensue among the PDM coalition’s ranks when resignations are tendered from the KP and Punjab assemblies.

He lambasted PML-N for “spewing lies”, saying that future generations of Nawaz Sharif’s party will remember what happened to them.

“In this country, religion will rule and the common man, including poor people and their children, will benefit from the government’s work,” he said.

Later, former human rights minister Shireen Mazari appreciated Elahi’s stance.

Elahi’s remarks echoed the thoughts of his son Moonis Elahi, who a day earlier had said that his father was able to become the chief minister with the help of the PTI chairman and the PML-Q intended to keep its promises made to him.

“Our time in power is a bonus. We are sticking to our promise. Whenever Imran Khan asks [for dissolution], the Punjab Assembly will be dissolved,” he said in a tweet soon after the PTI chief’s statement.

