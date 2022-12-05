AGL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.79%)
ANL 8.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.15%)
AVN 75.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.48%)
BOP 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
CNERGY 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.01%)
EFERT 81.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.16%)
EPCL 49.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.18%)
FCCL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.94%)
FFL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.16%)
FLYNG 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.24%)
FNEL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.73%)
GGGL 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.07%)
GGL 14.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.6%)
HUMNL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.59%)
KEL 2.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.38%)
LOTCHEM 27.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.34%)
MLCF 23.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-4.09%)
OGDC 71.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.2%)
PAEL 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
PIBTL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.21%)
PRL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.47%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.8%)
TELE 8.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.04%)
TPL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.9%)
TPLP 18.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.09%)
TREET 21.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-3.09%)
TRG 134.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-1.49%)
UNITY 16.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.64%)
WAVES 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.56%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.55%)
BR100 4,155 Decreased By -70.3 (-1.66%)
BR30 15,289 Decreased By -229.2 (-1.48%)
KSE100 41,613 Decreased By -537.4 (-1.28%)
KSE30 15,360 Decreased By -228.1 (-1.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Records tumble in first Pakistan-England Test

AFP Published 05 Dec, 2022 07:00pm
Follow us

RAWALPINDI: The first Test between England and Pakistan will not only be remembered for the visitors’ daring 74-run victory, but also for the number of records set.

Brave England seal memorable victory over Pakistan

Here is a summary of the records to fall:

  • England plundered 506-4 to set a new record for most runs on the opening day of a Test, beating Australia’s 494-6 against South Africa set in Sydney in 1912.

  • England’s score included centuries from Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope and Harry Brook – the first time four batters made centuries on day one of a Test.

  • Pakistan’s Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique also notched centuries in Pakistan’s reply of 579, making it the only time in 146 years of Test cricket that openers from both teams got into triple figures in the first innings.

  • Haq and Shafique put on 225 for the opening stand while Crawley and Duckett made 233 – the first time in Tests that two 200-plus opening partnerships were made in the same match.

  • England’s 657 runs in the first innings was their highest ever against Pakistan – and their fifth-highest in total.

  • Brook cracked six boundaries in one over to become only the fourth Test batter to achieve the feat, after the West Indian pair of Chris Gayle and Ramnaresh Sarwan, and Sri Lankan Sanath Jayasuriya. Debutant bowler Saud Shakeel was on the receiving end of Brook’s onslaught.

  • England struck 86 fours and nine sixes in their total – 398 runs in boundaries alone – which is the fifth highest by any team in a Test innings and the most ever by England.

  • Pakistan leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood earned the dubious record of conceding the most runs in an innings by a debutant. He gave away 235 runs, beating the 222 runs off Sri Lankan Suraj Randiv against India in 2010.

Cricket Pakistan England PAKISTAN VS ENGLAND TEST SERIES

Comments

1000 characters

Records tumble in first Pakistan-England Test

ECC approves wheat import of 450,000MT from Russia

Time to 'say no' to cartels, says PM, as energy bill touches $27bn

Rupee falls 0.1% against US dollar

KSE-100 falls 1.28% as uncertainty of IMF review persists

UAE, Ukraine to start talks on bilateral trade deal

Oil prices rise after OPEC+ keeps output steady, Russian price cap imposed

Taliban acting defence minister holds talks with UAE president

Brave England seal memorable victory over Pakistan

Security forces kill five terrorists in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Cotton arrival falls 40% year-on-year

Read more stories