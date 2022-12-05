AGL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.79%)
ANL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.35%)
AVN 76.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.16%)
BOP 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.95%)
CNERGY 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.37%)
EFERT 81.48 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.32%)
EPCL 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FCCL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-6.16%)
FFL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.11%)
FLYNG 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.68%)
FNEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.31%)
GGGL 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.5%)
GGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.37%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.23%)
KEL 2.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.04%)
LOTCHEM 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.75%)
MLCF 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.2%)
OGDC 71.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.27%)
PAEL 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.89%)
PIBTL 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.81%)
PRL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.16%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
TELE 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.96%)
TPL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.07%)
TPLP 18.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.18%)
TREET 21.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.66%)
TRG 135.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.77%)
UNITY 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.88%)
WAVES 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.02%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.13%)
BR100 4,166 Decreased By -59 (-1.4%)
BR30 15,330 Decreased By -188 (-1.21%)
KSE100 41,684 Decreased By -466.2 (-1.11%)
KSE30 15,406 Decreased By -182.4 (-1.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistan still considering offers in 500,000 tonne wheat tender

Reuters Published 05 Dec, 2022 12:43pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

HAMBURG: Pakistan is still considering price offers in its tender to buy 500,000 tonnes of wheat which closed last week with no purchase yet reported, European traders said on Monday.

State buyer the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) asked trading houses participating in the tender to extend the validity of their price offers until Monday, Dec. 5, traders said.

A decision is expected later on Monday, they said.

TCP gets offers in 500,000 tonne of wheat tender

More participants in the tender, which closed on Wednesday, have agreed to match the lowest price of $372.00 a tonne c&f, European traders said on Thursday.

Pakistan Wheat European traders wheat tender Trading Corporation of Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan still considering offers in 500,000 tonne wheat tender

Big tax defaulters: FBR to auction off properties, trademarks

Intra-day update: rupee registers improvement against US dollar

JPL seeks exemption from IFRS-9

Govt urges Turkiye to expedite TGA

UAE, Ukraine to start talks on bilateral trade deal

Oil prices rise after OPEC+ keeps output cut targets, China eases COVID curbs

Cotton arrival falls 40% year-on-year

Engro Corp to pursue potential investment opportunity in tower infrastructure sector

Pakistani embassy in Kabul: IS-KP claims responsibility for attack

Sindh will rise again against ‘the tyrant’: IK

Read more stories