AGL 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.25%)
ANL 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
AVN 76.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.21%)
BOP 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.08%)
EFERT 81.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
EPCL 50.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FCCL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.8%)
FFL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.63%)
FLYNG 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
FNEL 4.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
GGL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
HUMNL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
KEL 2.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.57%)
MLCF 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.04%)
OGDC 71.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.98%)
PAEL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.08%)
PIBTL 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.41%)
PRL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.16%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
TPL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.07%)
TPLP 18.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.5%)
TREET 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.61%)
TRG 133.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-1.94%)
UNITY 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
WAVES 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.12%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.13%)
BR100 4,186 Decreased By -39.2 (-0.93%)
BR30 15,339 Decreased By -178.8 (-1.15%)
KSE100 41,946 Decreased By -204 (-0.48%)
KSE30 15,484 Decreased By -104.7 (-0.67%)
Landslide in Colombia leaves three dead, 20 trapped

AFP Published 05 Dec, 2022 11:09am
BOGOTÁ: A landslide engulfed a road Sunday in Colombia, killing three people and leaving some 20 trapped in the mud, authorities said.

Crews were searching for people riding on a bus and a motorcycle that were caught up in the accident in a remote areas of a municipality called Pueblo Rico in northwest Colombia.

“Nine rescued, three fatalities and an estimated 20 who remain to be found. It is a tragedy,” President Gustavo Petro wrote on Twitter.

Civil defense officials said one of the dead was a girl aged about seven.

One survivor said the driver of the bus managed to dodge the worst of the landslide.

Eight die on Italian island after landslide

“Part of it was coming down and the bus was a little bit back from that. The bus driver was backing up when it all came crashing down,” Andres Ibarguen told radio station Lloro Stereo.

The bus had set out from the city of Cali with 25 passengers, civil defense officials said.

This rainy season that began in August is Colombia’s worst in 40 years, according to the government, causing accidents that have left more than 270 people dead.

Colombia Landslide Pueblo Rico

