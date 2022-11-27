AGL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
Nov 27, 2022
Eight die on Italian island after landslide

AFP Published 27 Nov, 2022 05:58am
Photo: Reuters
ROME: At least eight people died on Saturday after heavy rains caused a landslide on the Italian island of Ischia, media reports said. A wave of mud swept down the hill in the small town of Casamicciola Terme in the early hours of the morning, engulfing at least one house and sweeping cars down to the sea, media reports and emergency services said.

“There are eight deaths confirmed by the landslide in Ischia,” infrastructure minister and deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini said, according to the AGI news agency. Earlier, news reports said 13 people had been reported missing, although there was no official confirmation.

Among them was a family comprising a husband and wife and a newborn baby who lived near where the landslide began, according to the ANSA agency.

