Philippines cuts 2023 GDP growth target to 6.0-7.0%

Reuters Published 05 Dec, 2022 10:23am
MANILA: The Philippines lowered its growth target for 2023 to 6.0%-7.0%, from 6.5%-8.0%, a government inter-agency panel said on Monday, factoring in the impact of a weak peso and high inflation.

The government also revised its foreign exchange rate assumptions for 2022-2024.

It now expects the peso to trade against the US dollar at 54-55 in 2022 compared with the previous assumption of 51-53, at 55-59 in 2023, and at 53-57 in 2024, compared with the previous forecast of 51-55 for 2023 onwards.

The growth target for 2024-2028 was maintained at 6.5%-8.0%, the Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC) told a media briefing.

The peso has recovered slightly against the dollar after declining to a record low of 59 in recent weeks, thanks to a series of interest rate hikes by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilpinas (BSP) to match US Federal Reserve’s aggressive tightening.

VP Harris to meet Philippines President Marcos in effort to boost ties

It was trading at 55.73-55.88 on Monday.

Officials said the economy was on track to meet this year’s growth goal of 6.5%-7.5%, which is faster than the 5.6% expansion in 2021, after the government removed nearly all COVID-19 restrictions and allowed more business activities to resume.

