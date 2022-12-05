AGL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.11%)
Protesters storm governor’s office in Syrian city

Reuters Published 05 Dec, 2022
AMMAN: Dozens of demonstrators angry over worsening economic conditions in Syria stormed the governor’s office in the southern city of Sweida on Sunday and set fire to parts of the building amid a heavy exchange of gunfire, the authorities and witnesses said.

Earlier, more than 200 people had gathered around the building in the centre of the Druze-majority city, chanting slogans calling for the overthrow of Syrian President Bashar Assad, they said, amid spiralling prices and economic hardship.

Syrian state media said tens of “outlaws” stormed the governor’s office and burned files and official papers.

Three witnesses told Reuters the governor was not in the building which was vacated before protesters stormed the offices.

