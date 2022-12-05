AGL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.11%)
ANL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
AVN 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-2.62%)
BOP 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.49%)
EFERT 81.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.4%)
EPCL 50.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.63%)
FCCL 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.64%)
FFL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
FLYNG 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
FNEL 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
GGGL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.12%)
GGL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-8.38%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.39%)
KEL 2.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.13%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.55%)
MLCF 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.43%)
OGDC 72.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
PAEL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PIBTL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.17%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
TELE 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.45%)
TPL 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
TPLP 18.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.79%)
TREET 21.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.45%)
TRG 136.71 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-3.15%)
UNITY 16.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.82%)
WAVES 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,225 Decreased By -29.6 (-0.7%)
BR30 15,518 Decreased By -214.7 (-1.36%)
KSE100 42,150 Decreased By -243.4 (-0.57%)
KSE30 15,588 Decreased By -75.7 (-0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Algerian wheat purchase seen at 450,000 to 500,000 tonnes

Reuters Published 05 Dec, 2022 05:47am
Follow us

HAMBURG/PARIS: Algeria’s state grains agency OAIC is believed to have bought between 450,000 to 500,000 tonnes of milling wheat in an international tender which closed on Wednesday, European traders said on Thursday.

This was above estimates of about 400,000 tonnes on Wednesday evening.

Price estimates on Thursday were again between $354 to $355.50 a tonne cost and freight (c&f) included, the same as reported on Wednesday night although $355 a tonne c&f was more frequently spoken of on Thursday.

Technically supplies are optional origin, but traders said they expected a range of source countries including France, Germany and the Black Sea region including Bulgaria and Russia.

More detailed assessments prices and tonnage bought are still possible later.

The wheat was sought for shipment in two periods in 2023 from the main supply regions including Europe: Jan. 1-15 and Jan. 16-31. If sourced from South America or Australia, shipment is one month earlier. Algeria is a vital customer for wheat from the European Union, especially France.

Wheat france Germany OAIC

Comments

1000 characters

Algerian wheat purchase seen at 450,000 to 500,000 tonnes

PM terms IK’s remarks ‘undemocratic’

Sindh will rise again against ‘the tyrant’: IK

FBR set to fix minimum value for sugar supply

JPL seeks exemption from IFRS-9

Govt urges Turkiye to expedite TGA

Pakistani embassy in Kabul: IS-KP claims responsibility for attack

‘We must act resolutely to defeat the menace’: FO

Wheat quota of three flour mills suspended

Six coal miners killed in gas explosion in Harnai

Police granted 5-day remand of Swati

Read more stories