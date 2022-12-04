Prices of essential kitchen items witness mixed trend

ISLAMABAD: The prices of essential kitchen items witnessed a mixed trend during this week past against the previous week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder, here on Saturday.

Talking to Business Recorder, wholesalers and retailers said prices of some of the essential kitchen items registered a reduction especially ghee/cooking oil, vegetables and pulses, while others remained stable.

Traders said thatprices of vegetables and fruits since August remained on high side owing to discontinued supply from Sindh, but now some of the vegetables from Sindh have started arriving at the markets as a result prices are also stabilising which in coming weeks will reduce further.

They further said that the ongoing political instability has also disturbed the business activities and is one of the major reasons behind recent escalation in the prices of everything.

Last week suppliers of branded spices have increased the retail price from Rs 80 per pack to Rs 90 per pack which this week remained stable. The hotel owners have increased the prepared tea cup price from Rs40 to Rs45 per cup, cooked daal plate price from Rs 145 to Rs 160 per plate, and cooked vegetable from Rs 145 to Rs 160 per plate.

Lipton Yellow Label tea one kg pack price which last week was increased from Rs 1,300 to Rs 1,400 per kg this week remained stable, powder chilli price went down from Rs 800 to Rs 750 per kg, and turmeric powder price remained stable at Rs 350 per kg.

Chicken price remained stable at Rs 9,000 per 40kg in the wholesale market, which in retail, is being sold at Rs 295 per kg, while chicken meat is being sold at Rs 470 per kg. Eggs prices went up from Rs 7,700 per carton to Rs 8,190 per carton of 30 dozens, while in retail, eggs are being sold at Rs 280 against Rs 276 per dozen.

Wheat flour prices witnessed an increase as the best quality wheat flour price in the wholesale market jumped from Rs 1,505 per 15kg bag to Rs 1,570 per 15kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs 1,600 per bag against Rs 1,570 per 15kg bag. The normal quality wheat flour bag price went up from Rs 1,530 per 15kg bag to Rs 1,550, which in retail is being sold at Rs 1,570 per bag against Rs 1,550 per bag. Sugar price remained stable at Rs 4,500 per 50kg bag which in retail is being sold at Rs 95 per kg, while some retailers are selling at Rs 100 per kg.

Rice prices witnessed further decrease as the best quality basmati rice price went down from Rs 10,000 per 50kg bag to Rs 9,500 per bag, while the retailers are still selling at Rs 250 per kg, normal quality Basmati rice per bag of 50kg is available at Rs 8,200 against Rs 8,500 per bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs 230 per kg, and Broken Basmati rice price went down from Rs 4,250 per 40kg bag to Rs 4,150, which in retail is being sold at Rs 120.

B-Grade ghee/cooking oil price went down from Rs 5,450 per carton of 16 packs to Rs 4,700, which in retail is being sold at Rs 340 per pack against Rs 360 per pack of 900 grams. While best quality cooking oil-ghee brands witnessed no changes and are stable at Rs 2,550 per 5kg tin.

Nestle company following creation of an artificial shortage of Milk Pak now has started supplying milk at an increased price Rs 65 per small pack against Rs 60 per pack.

Traders told this correspondent that after Nestle, now other suppliers of packed milk brands are all set to further increase the prices.

Fresh milk price remained stable at Rs 190 per kg and yoghurt prices at Rs 200 per kg.

Ginger price is stable at Rs 350 per kg, local garlic price went up from Rs 260 per kg to Rs 270 per kg, and China garlic price remained stable at Rs 350 per kg.

Potato price remained stable Rs 50-90 per kg, tomato price went down from Rs 130-190 per kg level to Rs 100-155 per kg, while price of onions remained stable at Rs 140-200 per kg. Capsicum price went down from Rs 80 per kg to Rs 75 per kg, okra price went down from Rs 140 per kg to Rs 135 per kg, pumpkin price witnessed no change and is available at Rs 80 per kg, yam price is stable at Rs 110 per kg, cauliflower price is stable at Rs 55 per kg, and cabbage price went down from Rs 75 per kg to Rs 60 per kg.

Bitter gourd price went up from Rs 90 per kg to Rs 110 per kg and peas price went down from Rs 160 per kg to Rs 150 per kg.

Bananas prices registered an increase of Rs 10 per dozen as the best quality bananas were being sold at Rs 150 per dozen against Rs 140 per dozen and normal at Rs130 per dozen against Rs120, guava price went up from Rs100 per kg to Rs110 per kg, kala killo apple is available at Rs 220 per kg against Rs 210 per kg, white apple at Rs 160 per kg against Rs 180 per kg, and grapes at Rs 300 per kg against Rs 275 per kg.

New arrival Masumi are available at Rs 120 per dozen against Rs 125, Shakari malta at Rs 140 per dozen against Rs 150 per dozen, and pomegranate price went down from Rs 250 per kg to Rs 225 per kg.

