AGL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.11%)
ANL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
AVN 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-2.62%)
BOP 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.49%)
EFERT 81.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.4%)
EPCL 50.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.63%)
FCCL 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.64%)
FFL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
FLYNG 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
FNEL 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
GGGL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.12%)
GGL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-8.38%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.39%)
KEL 2.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.13%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.55%)
MLCF 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.43%)
OGDC 72.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
PAEL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PIBTL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.17%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
TELE 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.45%)
TPL 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
TPLP 18.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.79%)
TREET 21.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.45%)
TRG 136.71 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-3.15%)
UNITY 16.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.82%)
WAVES 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,225 Decreased By -29.6 (-0.7%)
BR30 15,518 Decreased By -214.7 (-1.36%)
KSE100 42,150 Decreased By -243.4 (-0.57%)
KSE30 15,588 Decreased By -75.7 (-0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Provinces’ power sector schemes: Rs8.11bn approved by ECC

Zaheer Abbasi Published 04 Dec, 2022 03:37am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has approved allocation of Rs8.109 billion through technical supplementary grant to the power sector for execution of development schemes in the provinces –with highest amount of Rs6.554 billion in Punjab – under “Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Program” (SAP) during the current fiscal year.

The ECC meeting presided over by the Finance Minister Ishaq Dar was submitted a summary by the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) and stated that the Cabinet Division has surrendered Rs8,109.772 million in favour of Power Division to obtain technical supplementary grant (TSG) of equal amount for execution of development schemes in Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab, and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting of the ECC was informed that these funds would be used for execution of development schemes of Rs355 million in Sindh province, Rs100 million in Balochistan, Rs6.554,772 billion in Punjab and Rs1.1 billion in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa under “Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Program”(SAP).

ECC decides to import urea; Rs8bn okayed for MPs’ schemes

The Ministry of Energy added that the Power Division has consulted the Finance Division and the Finance Division has conveyed no objection on transfer of funds amounting to Rs8109.772 million from the Cabinet Division to the Power Division.

Therefore, the approval of the ECC is solicited for allocation of funds amounting to Rs8109.772 million against the surrendered amount by the Cabinet Division under the development expenditure of Power Division during the current fiscal year 2022-23 for execution of development schemes of the Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provinces under the PSDP being executed by the Ministry of Energy (Power Division).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

ECC Ishaq Dar TSG SAP

Comments

1000 characters

Provinces’ power sector schemes: Rs8.11bn approved by ECC

IK says will dissolve assemblies ‘very soon’

Effective Nov 2022: Agri consumers of Discos, KE have to pay Rs23.30/unit

PTI Sindh MPAs hand in their resignation

Dues against consumer billing collection: KE seeks MoF’s help for release of over Rs4.5bn collected by Pakistan Post

COAS urged to disassociate himself from Bajwa’s ‘controversial’ actions

Public limited companies: Conditions for launching REITs schemes laid down

Income tax arrears: Nov collection up Rs2.33bn to Rs8.98bn YoY

Centcom chief, COAS discuss security cooperation

Asset-backed securitization rules: SPVs allowed to offer debt securities

Read more stories