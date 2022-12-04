AGL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.11%)
Pakistan ‘ever ready’ to take fight back to enemy: COAS responds strongly to India’s belligerence

Nuzhat Nazar Published 04 Dec, 2022 03:37am
ISLAMABAD: General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) on Saturday categorically said Indian state will never be able to achieve her nefarious designs while adding that any misconception resulting into a misadventure will always be met with full might of our armed forces backed by a resilient nation.

During his first visit to frontline troops in Rakhchikri Sector of Line of Control (LOC) as COAS, he was briefed on latest situation along LOC and operational preparedness of the formation.

The COAS interacted with officers and soldiers; appreciated their high morale, professional competence and combat readiness while performing their duties in challenging conditions.

President Arif Alvi approves Lt Gen Asim Munir's appointment as COAS

The COAS said that we have noticed highly irresponsible statements from Indian leadership on GB and AJK recently. Let me make it categorically clear, Pakistan’s armed forces are ever ready, not only to defend every inch of our motherland, but to take the fight back to the enemy, if ever, war is imposed on us, the COAS emphasized. Any misconception resulting into a misadventure will always be met with full might of our armed forces backed by a resilient nation, the COAS said. Indian state will never be able to achieve her nefarious designs. The world must ensure justice and deliver what is promised to the Kashmiri people as per UN resolutions, the COAS concluded.

Earlier, on arrival, Lieutenant General Shahid Imtiaz, Corps Commander Rawalpindi received the COAS.

