US congresswoman seeks $600m aid for Pak flood victims

WASHINGTON: US Congresswoman Sheila Jackson has written a letter to the House Foreign Affairs Committee to increase aid to Pakistan’s flood victims, it has been learnt on Saturday.

In her letter to the Foreign Affairs Committee, Sheila Jackson wrote that aid to Pakistan should be increased to deal with the floods’ aftermath.

In the letter, the Congresswoman asked for $600 million to be given to Pakistan to help flood victims. Sheila Jackson wrote that $500 million was given to earthquake victims in 2005, and more aid should be sent this time. In her letter, Sheila Jackson, a member of the US Congress, wrote that this aid will not only improve Pakistan-US relations but will save many lives.