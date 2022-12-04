Govt extends BISP cover to transgender people

ISLAMABAD: In a landmark move, the federal government on Saturday moved to provide support to the national transgender community, extending to include them in social welfare cover.

This was announced by the Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) Chairperson Shazia Atta Marri on Saturday in a video message.

In the video, she said that for the first time, people who are transgender are being included in BISP.

She said that people who are transgender would have to register with the program to benefit from it.