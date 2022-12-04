Threats, accusations can’t go hand in hand with talks: ministers

LAHORE: Responding to the PTI chairman’s offer of talks, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz said on Saturday that the government is willing for negotiations with PTI in a political manner, as talks don’t come with conditions.

Asking Imran Khan to be “serious” if he sincerely wants negotiations, the PML-N senior leader Khawaja Saad Rafique, who was accompanied by Rana Sanaullah told media, here on Saturday that “threats, accusations and abuses and talks cannot go hand in hand.” However, If he (Imran) will talk seriously, we will respond seriously,” he assured.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, PML-N leader Saad Rafique, who is also Railways Minister Rafique said,“Talks never take place under conditions in the world, if you put the demand forward first, on what basis will you talk?”

Saad said, “We also told their friends that this one-way traffic cannot continue. This is not just your agenda. If PDM decides — People’s Party, ANP and everyone else decide unanimously — it will be their own agenda. Besides us, our allies have reservations about talking to them (PTI) and not to give them any kind of face-saving.”

The PML-N leader said that their viewpoint was that “assemblies are made for legislation and governance, not for dissolution, which was akin to “wasting the time and resources of the country and the nation.”

Khawaja Saad Rafique said that in the past, PTI used to mock us in the name of the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO), the PML-N offered a charter of the economy to PTI in 2018 but what happened. “Unofficial communications have taken place between us in the past and the interesting thing is that they also communicate by themselves and then also shy away from telling about them.”

To a query, Saad said they are political people and are always ready for elections, it would be Imran Khan who will become support-less if assemblies are dissolved.

He regretted that Imran Khan had just one agenda and that was to suppress opposition and create a fake narrative, his companions tried to turn Pakistan into a Sri Lanka-like country.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said, “He (Imran) wanted to get a date for the election by threatening and hurling abuses at the establishment but he couldn’t get it, if he wants to get a date from us through the same way after having talks, he cannot.” Rana said that Imran Khan cannot force them into negotiations with a threatening tone, if he wants talks, he (Khan) should sit with them unconditionally.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022