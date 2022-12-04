AGL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.11%)
Govt ensuring welfare of special people: Bizenjo

APP Published 04 Dec, 2022 03:37am
QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Saturday said that the incumbent government was ensuring the welfare of physically challenged people to make them useful and active members of the society.

He added that as per special quota they are entitled to receive education training, health, and jobs.

He expressed these views in his message on the occasion of International Day of Special Persons, saying that people suffering from physical deficiency and weakness were also an important part of our society.

