Muttaqi speaks to Bilawal

Recorder Report Published 03 Dec, 2022 05:51am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari received a call from the Acting Afghan Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi in the wake of terrorist attack on the Pakistan Mission in Kabul.

Foreign Office said in a statement that the Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan strongly condemned the terrorist attack targeting Pakistan’s Head of Mission in Kabul, Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani.

Reiterating Afghanistan’s firm resolve to combat terrorism, Foreign Minister Muttaqi assured the Foreign Minister that the Afghan government will bring the perpetrators of this heinous attack to justice swiftly, it added.

PM Shehbaz condemns assassination attempt on Pakistani envoy in Kabul

“The Afghan government must prevent the terrorists from undermining relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan,” Bilawal said.

The Foreign Minister also reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to fight terrorism and said that Pakistan will be undeterred by such cowardly attacks.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Amir Khan Muttaqi Pakistan Foreign Minister Afghan Foreign Minister Pakistani envoy in Kabul

