Four senior tax officials suspended

ISLAMABAD: Secretary Revenue Division/Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Asim Ahmad has suspended four senior tax officials during the last 48 hours under the Civil Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules, 2020.

According to a notification issued by the FBR on Friday, in exercise of powers conferred under sub-rule (1) of rule 5 of the Civil Servants (Efficiency & Discipline) Rules, 2020, the Competent Authority, ie, Secretary Revenue Division/Chairman, FBR is pleased to place following officers of Inland Revenue Service under suspension for a period of 120 days with immediate effect: Narjes Shaheen Ali Khan (IRS/BS-18) Deputy Commissioner-IR, RTO, Lahore and Ahsan Kaleem Khan (IRS/18) Second Secretary Reforms and Modernization Wing) FBR (HQ), Islamabad, the notification added.

On Thursday, the FBR had suspended two BS-18 officers of Inland Revenue Service for a period of 120 days: Zahoor Ahmad, (Admin Pool), FBR (Q), Islamabad and Atif Nawaz Warraich (Admin Pool), FBR (HQ), Islamabad.

Zahoor Ahmad, (Admin Pool), FBR (Q), Islamabad and Atif Nawaz Warraich (Admin Pool), FBR (HQ), Islamabad were suspended for a period of 120 days over the leakage of tax data of the family member of former army chief retired General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Last month, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had taken serious notice of the leakage of tax information of the family members of the then Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Bajwa.

The minister had directed the SAPM on Revenue, Tariq Pasha, to lead an investigation into the violation of tax law and breach of the FBR data, affix responsibility, and submit a report.

