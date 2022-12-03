SRB collects Rs13.50bn revenue in Nov

KARACHI: The Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) has witnessed a 23 percent growth with a revenue collection of Rs 13.50 billion in November 2022 compared to Rs 11.01 billion collected in November 2021.

According to the details, during the first five months of the financial year 2022-23, the SRB collected Rs 62.74 billion compared to the collection of Rs 51.26 billion during the same period of the last financial year 2021-22, depicting a 22 percent growth.

The board has succeeded in achieving a phenomenal revenue growth of 2 percent during November 2022, despite the economic slowdown, which is attributed to the continued trust and cooperation of SRB taxpayers and the support by the Government of Sindh besides the relentless efforts of the SRB officers in relation to enforcement and recovery.

