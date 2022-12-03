AGL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.11%)
ANL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
AVN 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-2.62%)
BOP 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.49%)
EFERT 81.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.4%)
EPCL 50.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.63%)
FCCL 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.64%)
FFL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
FLYNG 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
FNEL 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
GGGL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.12%)
GGL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-8.38%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.39%)
KEL 2.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.13%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.55%)
MLCF 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.43%)
OGDC 72.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
PAEL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PIBTL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.17%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
TELE 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.45%)
TPL 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
TPLP 18.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.79%)
TREET 21.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.45%)
TRG 136.71 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-3.15%)
UNITY 16.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.82%)
WAVES 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,225 Decreased By -29.6 (-0.7%)
BR30 15,518 Decreased By -214.7 (-1.36%)
KSE100 42,150 Decreased By -243.4 (-0.57%)
KSE30 15,588 Decreased By -75.7 (-0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

US Ambassador applauds decades-long AKU-US collaboration

Published 03 Dec, 2022 05:51am
Follow us

KARACHI: The United States Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome here on Friday visited Aga Khan University (AKU)’s Stadium Road campus. He was accompanied by US Consul General in Karachi, Nicole Theriot.

In his conversations with AKU leaders, Ambassador Blome applauded the decades-long collaboration between AKU, and the US universities and development agencies, focusing on research, training and initiatives related to education, health and environment, said a communiqué.

“Our shared vision in these areas is making a difference, and improving the quality of life around the world,” he said.

“Being a university with facilities in six countries and its programmes accredited by prestigious international bodies, AKU’s graduates are well received in the US and the world over,” he added.

“Several AKU graduates were trained in the US and returned to give back to their countries. I’m proud to be one of them,” said Dr Adil Haider, a graduate of AKU’s MBBS Class of 1998 and now the Dean of the Medical College at his alma mater in Pakistan. “There are many AKU alumni who are providing their services in the US.”

While visiting the campus, Ambassador Blome took a keen interest in the services provided by Aga Khan University Hospital and AKU’s Centre for Innovation in Medical Education, a state-of-the-art facility for simulation-based learning for health professionals.

Earlier, he was received by Shagufta Hassan, Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer; and Dr Farhat Abbas, Interim Chief Executive Officer, AKU Health Services.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

US Ambassador Donald Blome US ambassador to Pakistan US to Pakistan Donald Blome Dr Adil Haider

Comments

1000 characters

US Ambassador applauds decades-long AKU-US collaboration

Pak diplomat escapes assassination attempt at Kabul

FY22 trade with US soars 38.3pc to $10.5bn YoY, NA told

Nov POL products’ sales down 12pc to 1.55m tons YoY

PM urges Chinese co to invest in renewable energy sector

PM seeks reform plan: Power sector PDM govt’s Achilles heel

SPI down on decrease in food prices: PBS

Import of urea: PPRA refuses to give fresh exemption

OPEC set to stick or cut more amid plan to cap Russian oil price

Muttaqi speaks to Bilawal

US designates four AQIS, TTP leaders as SDGTs

Read more stories