Dec 02, 2022
13th Int’l IGATEX PAKISTAN Exhibition & Conference begins

Press Release Published 02 Dec, 2022 07:28am
LAHORE: Thirteenth International IGATEX PAKISTAN Exhibition & Conference - country’s pioneer and biggest exhibition for textile & garments industry organised by FAKT Exhibitions (Pvt.) Ltd opened its doors on Thursday at Expo Centre, Lahore.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Chief Guest Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Deputy Chairman Senate of Pakistan, Saleem Khan Tanoli – CEO FAKT Exhibitions (Pvt.) Ltd. and top officials of trade chambers, textile and garments associations.

On the occasion, Deputy Chairman Senate of Pakistan stated that “FAKT Exhibitions has taken a wonderful initiative by organizing IGATEX PAKISTAN Exhibition& Conference, which will provide a rewarding opportunity for textile and garments industry to demonstrates state-of-the-art machinery and technology. He further added that exhibitions like IGATEX PAKISTAN have played a pivotal role in strengthening our industries, providing business, employment opportunities and uplifting the economy of Pakistan.”

Tanoli speaking to the media said, “IGATEX PAKISTAN for the last 20 years has played a pivotal role in development of textile and garments industry by introducing efficient machinery to local manufacturers and is bound to bore success and growth for the industry.”

The mega exhibition received an overwhelming response, more than 500 companies participated from 30 countries including Austria, Belgium, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Spain, Switzerland, Taiwan, Turkey, UK, USA etc. The exhibitors displayed a wide and exquisite range of innovative machinery, technology and solutions for textile and garments industry.

A high-level conference also take place along the exhibition focusing on panel discussions highlighting technical innovations & green initiatives in the textile, denim, retail and garment sectors that brought together industry stakeholders and thought leaders under a common platform to share their valuable insights, market overview and experiences.

IGATEX PAKISTAN Exhibition will last till 4th December 2022 and is expected to attract around 20,000 trade visitors, providing them an ideal opportunity to meet with the leading local and international companies of Textile & Garments industry.

