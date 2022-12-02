AGL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
ANL 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
AVN 78.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
BOP 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.32%)
CNERGY 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
EFERT 81.57 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.58%)
EPCL 50.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FCCL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
FFL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.2%)
FLYNG 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
FNEL 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
GGGL 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.95%)
GGL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.95%)
HUMNL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
KEL 2.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.88%)
LOTCHEM 29.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.49%)
MLCF 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.23%)
OGDC 72.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.75%)
PRL 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
TPL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.36%)
TREET 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
TRG 140.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-1.35%)
UNITY 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
WAVES 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.3%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.17%)
BR100 4,255 Increased By 7.1 (0.17%)
BR30 15,733 Decreased By -28.8 (-0.18%)
KSE100 42,394 Increased By 44.9 (0.11%)
KSE30 15,664 Increased By 31.9 (0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Taliban take off air Radio Free Europe's Afghan service

AFP Published 02 Dec, 2022 12:14am
Follow us

WASHINGTON: The Taliban on Thursday removed from the airwaves US-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty's Afghanistan service, which has vowed not to comply with the country's Islamist rulers.

Azadi, which means "liberty," broadcasts in Dari and Pashto and, since the Taliban takeover last year, has partly dedicated efforts to providing educational programming for girls barred from school.

Abdul Haq Hammad, a Taliban information ministry official, wrote on Twitter that Azadi was being taken off the air for "non-compliance with journalist principles and one-sided coverage."

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, which is funded by the US Congress but editorially independent, confirmed that Azadi was taken off the AM and FM dials and vowed to expand efforts so Afghans can access the service through other means.

"Azadi is a lifeline for tens of millions of Afghans, making the Taliban's decision all the more tragic," Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty president Jamie Fly said in a statement.

"RFE/RL will not change our editorial line to accommodate Taliban demands in order to stay on the air. We know from experience that our audiences make great efforts to find us," Fly said.

The broadcaster cited a US government survey that said that half of Afghans accessed Azadi content each week.

Azadi was set up after the United States toppled the Taliban regime following the September 11, 2001 attacks and it closed its physical bureau after the Taliban returned to power last year amid the US pullout.

Azadi has kept operating from outside Afghanistan including through programming for girls from ages seven to 12 and coverage of the plight under the Taliban of women and girls and the LGBTQ community.

Taliban Afghan afghan goverment Abdul Haq Hammad Taliban information ministry Radio Free Europe

Comments

1000 characters

Taliban take off air Radio Free Europe's Afghan service

Pakistan's CPI-based inflation in November clocks in at 23.8%

Rupee registers gains, settles at 223.69 against US dollar

Rise in TTP attacks in Pakistan should be concern for Afghan Taliban as well: Rana Sanaullah

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall $327mn, stand at $7.5bn

Fawad says PTI to dissolve Punjab, KP assemblies next week

PM Shehbaz calls for ‘practical implementation’ of loss & damage fund to cope with climate challenge

EU tentatively agrees $60 a barrel price cap on Russian seaborne oil

No restrictions placed on LCs for import of oil, other petroleum products: SBP

Record-breaking England put Pakistan to the sword in first Test

Google app payments: IT ministry says issue resolved

Read more stories