AGL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
ANL 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
AVN 78.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.73%)
BOP 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.13%)
CNERGY 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
EFERT 81.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.62%)
EPCL 50.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.16%)
FCCL 13.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.82%)
FFL 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.55%)
FLYNG 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
FNEL 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
GGGL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.3%)
GGL 15.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.83%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
KEL 2.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.1%)
LOTCHEM 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.53%)
MLCF 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
OGDC 72.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.94%)
PRL 16.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.87%)
TELE 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
TPL 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TPLP 18.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.1%)
TREET 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.69%)
TRG 141.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.16%)
UNITY 17.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.05%)
WAVES 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.3%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.17%)
BR100 4,255 Increased By 7.1 (0.17%)
BR30 15,733 Decreased By -28.8 (-0.18%)
KSE100 42,377 Increased By 28.1 (0.07%)
KSE30 15,656 Increased By 23.7 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Swiss have frozen $8bn in financial assets under Russia sanctions

Reuters Published 01 Dec, 2022 03:18pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

ZURICH: Switzerland has frozen financial assets worth 7.5 billion Swiss francs ($7.94 billion) as of Nov. 25 under sanctions against Russians to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said on Thursday.

SECO, the agency overseeing sanctions, also said that 15 properties in six cantons are also “blocked”.

It did not name the cantons.

Up until June 3, SECO had been notified of existing deposits held by Russian nationals, and individuals and legal entities in Russia, amounting to 46.1 billion francs, it said.

This was far below the 150 billion to 200 billion Swiss francs of Russian wealth that the Swiss Bankers Association has estimated Swiss banks hold.

SECO officials said the discrepancy could reflect the fact that Russians who are also Swiss or EU citizens, or have residence there, are not covered by the measures.

Only bank deposits of at least 100,000 francs - and not securities portfolios - are subject to reporting, they added.

US preparing more sanctions on North Korea, Sullivan says

Officials were looking into 30 cases of possible violations of reporting rules, one of which was with federal prosecutors.

Neutral Switzerland has routinely adopted European Union sanctions that aim to punish Russia for invading Ukraine, which Russia calls a “special military operation”.

But pressure has mounted on Switzerland - a popular destination for Russia’s elite and a holding place for Russian wealth - to more quickly identify and freeze assets of hundreds of sanctioned Russians.

As of July, Switzerland had frozen Russian financial assets worth 6.7 billion Swiss francs.

The European Commission on Wednesday proposed a plan to confiscate frozen Russian assets, but Switzerland has no legal basis at this stage to take such a step.

Ukraine Switzerland Russia’s Swiss banks

Comments

1000 characters

Swiss have frozen $8bn in financial assets under Russia sanctions

Intra-day update: rupee records gains against US dollar

Rise in TTP attacks in Pakistan should be concern for Afghan Taliban as well: Rana Sanaullah

PTI moves SC to take suo motu notice of Azam Swati’s arrest

Google app payments: IT ministry says issue resolved

Oil rises ahead of OPEC+ meeting, easing China COVID curbs lend support

Economic advice: Dar constitutes 11-member reform, resource mobilization commission

Musk says Twitter clash with Apple a ‘misunderstanding’

Pakistan fight back after Crawley and Duckett hit hundreds

Encashment of SBLC: Resolve Hubco-CPHGC dispute, PM asks authorities concerned

Dar dismisses sovereign default threat

Read more stories