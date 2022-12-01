AGL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
Rise in TTP attacks in Pakistan should be concern for Afghan Taliban as well: Rana Sanaullah

  • Interior minister says their terrorism activity threatens peace of entire region
BR Web Desk Published December 1, 2022 Updated December 1, 2022 03:40pm
Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Thursday that increase in terror activities by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) should be a concern for Afghan Taliban as well, given that it is a threat to regional peace.

Addressing a press conference, he stated that terrorism activities by TTP were on the rise in Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

He was referring to a recent suicide attack in Quetta that killed four people and injured 30 for which TTP claimed responsibility. The TTP also recently called off a shaky ceasefire agreed with the government in June and ordered fighters to stage attacks across the country

“Keeping the rising terrorism in view, Balochistan and KP governments should spring to action to control unrest,” he said. “The federal government will offer all-out support in this regard.”

Speaking about the long march that was recently called off by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, Rana said that hardly 6,000 people gathered in Islamabad and Rawalpindi on November 26, which was chosen as the touchdown date by Imran.

He advised the PTI chief to hold talks with the government.

“Deadlocks break when politicians sit together and resolve their issues through negotiation and discussions,” he said.

He criticised Imran for creating instability in the country and stated that “if he wants to leave the curropt system, PTI should leave Senate and Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan assemblies.”

"Economy can not strengthen when there's political uncertainty in the country. When PTI was in power, its agenda was to eliminate opposition and now it is destabilising the country."

