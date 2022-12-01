AGL 5.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.69%)
AVN 79.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.5%)
BOP 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.74%)
CNERGY 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.43%)
EFERT 81.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.64%)
EPCL 51.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
FCCL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
FFL 5.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
FNEL 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
GGGL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.3%)
GGL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.22%)
HUMNL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
KEL 2.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.1%)
LOTCHEM 29.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.88%)
MLCF 24.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.42%)
OGDC 72.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.3%)
PAEL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
PRL 16.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.74%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
TELE 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
TPL 7.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 18.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.15%)
TREET 22.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.05%)
TRG 141.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.63%)
UNITY 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
WAVES 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.3%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.17%)
BR100 4,266 Increased By 17.8 (0.42%)
BR30 15,776 Increased By 15.1 (0.1%)
KSE100 42,463 Increased By 114.1 (0.27%)
KSE30 15,692 Increased By 59.9 (0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Modi’s home state Gujarat votes, seen as easy mid-term test for India’s leader

Reuters Published 01 Dec, 2022 01:00pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

AHMEDABAD: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state of Gujarat began voting on Thursday with his Hindu nationalist party expected to win a seventh straight term, but any unexpected slip could herald a tighter contest in national polls due by 2024.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has not lost in the western industrial state since 1995 and Modi served as its chief minister for nearly 13 years before becoming prime minister in 2014 after trouncing the Congress party.

Opinion polls conducted in the lead-up to the Gujarat polls projected the BJP to comfortably retain power in the state.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which was formed only a decade ago and has claimed power in Delhi and the state of Punjab, is set to become one of the main opposition parties in Gujarat at the expense of Congress.

Early on Thursday, voters in Surat, the state’s second largest city and a diamond cutting and polishing hub, lined up to cast their ballot in the first of the two-phase election.

The city is expected to witness a three-way contest with Congress and AAP also looking to make inroads in the BJP bastion.

The second phase of voting is on Monday and results are due on Dec. 8.

In the last state election five years ago, the BJP won 99 seats in the 182-member assembly while Congress got 77.

Modi urges unity on ‘greatest challenges’ as India assumes G20 presidency

The BJP is expected to win between 131 to 139 seats this time, ABP-CVoter projected in November.

Congress could win 31 to 39 seats while the Aam Aadmi Party could bag up to 15.

According to India TV-Matrize opinion poll, also conducted in November, the BJP may win up to 119 seats.

Modi remains popular in many parts of the country despite criticism of inflation and unemployment, and his party also expects to emerge victorious in state assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh in the north, which were held last month with results to be declared on Dec. 8.

AAP has promised voters subsidies on electricity and other bills in their bid to become the main challenger to the BJP.

Congress, on the other hand, launched a cross-country march in September against what it calls “hate and division”, hoping to revive its fortunes and regain some popularity.

Bharatiya Janata Party Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Aam Aadmi Party Gujarat election Surat

Comments

1000 characters

Modi’s home state Gujarat votes, seen as easy mid-term test for India’s leader

Dar dismisses sovereign default threat

Ban on GMO soyabean: govt, importers take divergent positions

Finance Bill 2023: SEZs: FBR to withdraw turnover tax exemption

Google app payments: IT ministry says issue resolved

Musk says Twitter clash with Apple a ‘misunderstanding’

Dollar plunges to 3-month low vs yen as Powell says Fed to go slow

Encashment of SBLC: Resolve Hubco-CPHGC dispute, PM asks authorities concerned

Fast-scoring Crawley and Duckett take England to 174-0 at lunch

Delay in import of spare parts: Haveli Bahadur Shah power plant faces closure

Country has ‘sufficient’ wheat, cabinet told

Read more stories