AGL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
ANL 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.68%)
AVN 79.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.4%)
BOP 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.97%)
CNERGY 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
EFERT 81.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.92%)
EPCL 51.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.16%)
FCCL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.67%)
FFL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FLYNG 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
FNEL 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
GGGL 8.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.1%)
GGL 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.1%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
KEL 2.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.55%)
LOTCHEM 29.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.51%)
MLCF 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
OGDC 72.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.21%)
PAEL 15.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
PRL 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.92%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
TPL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TPLP 19.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
TREET 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.14%)
TRG 142.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.11%)
UNITY 17.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
WAVES 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.62%)
BR100 4,274 Increased By 26.5 (0.62%)
BR30 15,821 Increased By 59.6 (0.38%)
KSE100 42,523 Increased By 174.5 (0.41%)
KSE30 15,732 Increased By 99.8 (0.64%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Modi urges unity on ‘greatest challenges’ as India assumes G20 presidency

Reuters Published 01 Dec, 2022 11:10am
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

MUMBAI: The world must cooperate to tackle the greatest challenges of climate change, terrorism, and pandemics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday as India began its year-long presidency of the Group of 20 (G20).

The Ukraine conflict, which started with a Russian invasion in February, dominated a two-day G20 summit in Indonesia last month, to the frustration of some members that wanted more attention on global economic woes.

“Today, we do not need to fight for our survival - our era need not be one of war. Indeed, it must not be one,” Modi said in a declaration published in Indian newspapers to mark the start of the G20 presidency.

“Today, the greatest challenges we face - climate change, terrorism, and pandemics - can be solved not by fighting each other, but only by acting together.”

His comment on war echoed a remark he made to Russian President Vladimir Putin at a regional conference in September, when he told him now was not a time for war, widely interpreted as a mild rebuke of what Russia calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine.

Modi, in the Thursday declaration, said India would aim to depoliticise the global supply of food, fertilizers and medical products, so that geo-political tensions do not lead to global disruptions.

India’s Modi and Britain’s Sunak meet at G20, discuss ways to boost trade

“As in our own families, those whose needs are the greatest must always be our first concern,” Modi said. G20 members agreed at last month’s summit, on the Indonesian island of Bali, to pursue efforts to limit the rise in global temperatures to 1.5 Celsius, including speeding up efforts to phase down unabated use of coal.

India, the world’s second-biggest consumer of coal, said it would prioritise a phased transition to cleaner fuels and the slashing of household consumption to achieve net zero emissions by 2070 to meet its decarbonisation pledge.

“Our G20 priorities will be shaped in consultation with not just our G20 partners, but also our fellow-travellers in the global South, whose voice often goes unheard,” Modi said.

“We will encourage an honest conversation among the most powerful countries - on mitigating risks posed by weapons of mass destruction and enhancing global security.”

Narendra Modi G20 India assumes G20 presidency

Comments

1000 characters

Modi urges unity on ‘greatest challenges’ as India assumes G20 presidency

Intra-day update: rupee records gains against US dollar

Ban on GMO soyabean: govt, importers take divergent positions

Finance Bill 2023: SEZs: FBR to withdraw turnover tax exemption

Country has ‘sufficient’ wheat, cabinet told

Dollar plunges to 3-month low vs yen as Powell says Fed to go slow

FCA for Oct 2022: Nepra to allow KE negative adjustment of Rs2.15/unit

Encashment of SBLC: Resolve Hubco-CPHGC dispute, PM asks authorities concerned

Delay in import of spare parts: Haveli Bahadur Shah power plant faces closure

Media campaigns: ECC approves Rs2bn TSG against Rs5bn demand

Rates of kerosene oil, light diesel dip

Read more stories